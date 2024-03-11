R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a $19.00 price objective on the healthcare provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on RCM. Evercore ISI reissued an in-line rating and issued a $16.00 price target (up previously from $12.00) on shares of R1 RCM in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. SVB Leerink started coverage on R1 RCM in a research report on Monday, February 26th. They set an outperform rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of R1 RCM in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of R1 RCM from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $17.50 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of R1 RCM from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $17.41.

NASDAQ:RCM opened at $13.88 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.06 and its 200 day moving average is $12.18. R1 RCM has a 12 month low of $8.87 and a 12 month high of $18.70.

In other R1 RCM news, President John M. Sparby sold 10,046 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.33, for a total value of $143,959.18. Following the transaction, the president now owns 265,986 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,811,579.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 37.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RCM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in R1 RCM by 4.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 289,403 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $7,745,000 after buying an additional 11,065 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in R1 RCM during the 1st quarter worth $205,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in R1 RCM by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 48,944 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $1,310,000 after purchasing an additional 4,765 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in R1 RCM by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 72,724 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $1,999,000 after purchasing an additional 5,648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in R1 RCM by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 70,495 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $1,886,000 after purchasing an additional 1,632 shares during the last quarter. 61.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

R1 RCM Inc provides technology-driven solutions for the financial performance and patient experience of health systems, hospitals, and physician groups. It provides operating partnership/end-to-end solutions, which manages multiple aspects of the revenue cycle to realize financial leverage and revenue improvement for hospital and physician customers.

