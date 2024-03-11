Raymond James Upgrades CCL Industries (TSE:CCL.B) to Outperform

Raymond James upgraded shares of CCL Industries (TSE:CCL.B – Free Report) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have C$78.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of C$74.00.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on CCL.B. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of CCL Industries from C$72.00 to C$82.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of CCL Industries from C$79.00 to C$81.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of CCL Industries from C$76.00 to C$81.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of CCL Industries from C$72.00 to C$81.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of CCL Industries from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the company from C$65.00 to C$79.00 in a report on Monday, February 26th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$78.80.

Get CCL Industries alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on CCL.B

CCL Industries Trading Up 0.2 %

Insider Activity

Shares of CCL Industries stock opened at C$72.96 on Thursday. CCL Industries has a 52-week low of C$52.82 and a 52-week high of C$73.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.37. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$60.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$58.58. The firm has a market cap of C$12.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 0.55.

In related news, Senior Officer Sean Washchuk sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$73.60, for a total transaction of C$73,600.00. In related news, Director Gunther Johann Birkner sold 60,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$59.55, for a total transaction of C$3,626,595.00. Also, Senior Officer Sean Washchuk sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$73.60, for a total transaction of C$73,600.00. Insiders sold a total of 74,228 shares of company stock valued at $4,548,509 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 10.05% of the company’s stock.

CCL Industries Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CCL Industries Inc manufactures and sells labels, containers, consumer printable media products, technology driven label solutions, polymer bank note substrates, and specialty films. The company operates through four segments: CCL, Avery, Checkpoint, and Innovia. The CCL segment offers pressure sensitive and specialty extruded film materials for decorative, instructional, functional, and security applications in the consumer packaging, healthcare, chemicals, consumer electronic device, and automotive markets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CCL Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CCL Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.