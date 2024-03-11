Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE:RYAM) Lowered to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE:RYAM – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday.

Rayonier Advanced Materials Stock Up 3.2 %

Shares of NYSE RYAM opened at $3.92 on Thursday. Rayonier Advanced Materials has a 1 year low of $2.66 and a 1 year high of $8.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.62. The firm has a market cap of $256.37 million, a P/E ratio of -2.50 and a beta of 2.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.53.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rayonier Advanced Materials

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,971,477 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $65,513,000 after purchasing an additional 28,169 shares during the last quarter. Condire Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Condire Management LP now owns 6,356,130 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,742,000 after purchasing an additional 31,710 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,535,440 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,437,000 after acquiring an additional 342,630 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,347,799 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,696,000 after acquiring an additional 253,960 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,304,887 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $21,713,000 after acquiring an additional 717,466 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.68% of the company’s stock.

Rayonier Advanced Materials Company Profile

Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc manufactures and sells cellulose specialty products in the United States, China, Canada, Japan, Europe, Latin America, other Asian countries, and internationally. The company operates through High Purity Cellulose, Paperboard, and High-Yield Pulp segments. Its products include cellulose specialties, which are natural polymers that are used as raw materials to manufacture a range of consumer-oriented products, such as liquid crystal displays, impact-resistant plastics, thickeners for food products, pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, cigarette filters, high-tenacity rayon yarn for tires and industrial hoses, food casings, paints, and lacquers.

Read More

