Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) Receives $35.00 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the three research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $35.00.
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on RYN shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Rayonier from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Rayonier from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. TheStreet raised Rayonier from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Rayonier from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th.
Rayonier stock opened at $35.11 on Wednesday. Rayonier has a 12 month low of $24.84 and a 12 month high of $35.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.68. The company has a market cap of $5.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.01 and a beta of 1.08.
Rayonier (NYSE:RYN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.17. The business had revenue of $467.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $235.94 million. Rayonier had a return on equity of 2.89% and a net margin of 16.41%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Rayonier will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be issued a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. Rayonier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 97.44%.
Rayonier is a leading timberland real estate investment trust with assets located in some of the most productive softwood timber growing regions in the United States and New Zealand. As of September 30, 2023, Rayonier owned or leased under long-term agreements approximately 2.8 million acres of timberlands located in the U.S.
