Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twelve research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $60.96.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on O shares. BNP Paribas raised Realty Income from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Realty Income from $67.75 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Wolfe Research raised Realty Income from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Realty Income from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on Realty Income from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday.

In other Realty Income news, Director A. Larry Chapman sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.98, for a total transaction of $199,430.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,590 shares in the company, valued at $603,418.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in O. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Realty Income by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 5,888 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG grew its holdings in Realty Income by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 13,182 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $788,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Realty Income by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,522 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Realty Income by 62.7% in the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 493 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestcor Inc lifted its position in shares of Realty Income by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 48,121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,877,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. 78.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of O opened at $52.91 on Monday. Realty Income has a 12 month low of $45.03 and a 12 month high of $64.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $54.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $45.56 billion, a PE ratio of 41.99, a P/E/G ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 0.92.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.72). Realty Income had a net margin of 21.39% and a return on equity of 4.06%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. Realty Income’s revenue was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Realty Income will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a feb 24 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a $0.2565 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a yield of 5.9%. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 244.45%.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 13,250 real estate properties primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

