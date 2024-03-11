Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Marvell Technology (MRVL)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Marvell Technology (NASDAQ: MRVL) recently:

3/8/2024 – Marvell Technology had its price target raised by analysts at TD Cowen from $75.00 to $90.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/8/2024 – Marvell Technology was upgraded by analysts at Summit Insights from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

3/7/2024 – Marvell Technology had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $63.00 to $84.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

3/4/2024 – Marvell Technology had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities. They now have a $100.00 price target on the stock.

3/4/2024 – Marvell Technology had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at B. Riley. They now have a $95.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $85.00.

2/29/2024 – Marvell Technology had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. They now have a $80.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $70.00.

2/26/2024 – Marvell Technology had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $70.00 to $83.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/25/2024 – Marvell Technology was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

1/23/2024 – Marvell Technology is now covered by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. They set an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock.

1/19/2024 – Marvell Technology had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $62.00 to $78.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/17/2024 – Marvell Technology was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

1/16/2024 – Marvell Technology had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $70.00 to $75.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/12/2024 – Marvell Technology had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $61.00 to $75.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Marvell Technology Stock Performance

MRVL traded down $3.06 on Monday, reaching $72.36. 20,448,541 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,135,159. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $68.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.33. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.64 and a fifty-two week high of $85.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.56 billion, a PE ratio of -67.00, a PEG ratio of 6.53 and a beta of 1.51.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.46. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 4.92% and a negative net margin of 16.95%. Marvell Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, CFO Willem A. Meintjes sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $60,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 99,730 shares in the company, valued at $5,983,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Marvell Technology news, EVP Chris Koopmans sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.57, for a total value of $297,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 124,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,415,988.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Willem A. Meintjes sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $60,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 99,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,983,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 201,000 shares of company stock valued at $12,506,090 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MRVL. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. increased its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 56.8% during the 4th quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 428 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 23.4% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 817 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in Marvell Technology by 34.7% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 625 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its holdings in Marvell Technology by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 30,764 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,855,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group increased its position in Marvell Technology by 46.2% during the 4th quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 522 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. 83.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops, scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

