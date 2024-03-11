Remark (NASDAQ:MARK) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Remark (NASDAQ:MARK – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Remark Stock Up 4.8 %

MARK opened at $0.30 on Thursday. Remark has a 12-month low of $0.14 and a 12-month high of $1.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.48.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Remark

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MARK. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Remark by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,302,333 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $878,000 after acquiring an additional 238,328 shares during the last quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. raised its position in shares of Remark by 90.0% in the fourth quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 2,411,897 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142,250 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Remark by 33.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 344,880 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 86,348 shares during the period. Cannell & Co. increased its position in Remark by 44.3% during the fourth quarter. Cannell & Co. now owns 97,745 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in Remark during the first quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors own 8.44% of the company’s stock.

About Remark

Remark Holdings, Inc primarily focuses on the development and deployment of artificial intelligence-based solutions for businesses and software developers. It operates a data and AI software platform that offers AI-based computer vision products, computing devices, and software-as-a-service solutions; and Smart Safety Platform, a software solution that uses computer vision to detect persons, objects, and behavior in video feeds, as well as provides Remark AI Thermal kits and rPad products and services.

