Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Aaron’s (AAN)

3/11/2024 – Aaron’s had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus. They now have a $7.00 price target on the stock.

3/8/2024 – Aaron’s is now covered by analysts at TD Cowen. They set a “market perform” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock.

3/7/2024 – Aaron’s was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

2/28/2024 – Aaron’s was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

2/28/2024 – Aaron’s had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $12.00 to $9.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

Aaron’s Trading Down 2.5 %

NYSE AAN traded down $0.18 on Monday, reaching $7.07. 138,560 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 277,377. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $214.65 million, a P/E ratio of 88.38 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The Aaron’s Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.72 and a fifty-two week high of $16.16.

Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.29). Aaron’s had a net margin of 0.13% and a return on equity of 3.59%. The business had revenue of $529.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $542.07 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.09 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that The Aaron’s Company, Inc. will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Aaron’s Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity at Aaron’s

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.07%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 13th. Aaron’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 625.00%.

In other Aaron’s news, President Stephen W. Olsen sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.08, for a total value of $110,800.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 94,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,051,325.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 4.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AAN. Gladius Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Aaron’s by 80.0% in the third quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 2,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,157 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Aaron’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aaron’s by 54,820.0% in the fourth quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 2,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 2,741 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Aaron’s by 231.2% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Aaron’s by 515.7% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. 93.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Headquartered in Atlanta, The Aaron’s Company, Inc (NYSE: AAN) is a leading, technology-enabled, omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions. Aaron’s engages in direct-to-consumer sales and lease ownership of furniture, appliances, consumer electronics and accessories through its approximately 1,300 company-operated and franchised stores in 47 states and Canada, as well as its e-commerce platform, Aarons.com.

