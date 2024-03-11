Resources Management Corp CT ADV Acquires 147 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Resources Management Corp CT ADV grew its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 3.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,660 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $1,189,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp boosted its position in Sherwin-Williams by 2.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,382,442 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,756,746,000 after purchasing an additional 211,790 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 65.4% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,427,014 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,384,160,000 after buying an additional 2,146,102 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 50.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,180,068 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,229,386,000 after buying an additional 1,747,586 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 2.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,275,332 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,131,647,000 after buying an additional 95,785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 13.0% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,795,775 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $742,334,000 after buying an additional 321,529 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.87% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Sherwin-Williams

In other news, SVP Mary L. Garceau sold 23,518 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.66, for a total transaction of $7,588,317.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 28,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,187,743.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Sherwin-Williams news, insider Todd D. Rea sold 2,449 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.54, for a total value of $767,859.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,329 shares in the company, valued at $2,925,014.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Mary L. Garceau sold 23,518 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.66, for a total value of $7,588,317.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 28,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,187,743.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 31,410 shares of company stock valued at $10,080,699. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SHW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a report on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. UBS Group raised shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $312.00 to $402.00 in a research note on Thursday. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $355.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $285.00 to $317.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $318.72.

Sherwin-Williams Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE:SHW opened at $333.01 on Monday. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 12-month low of $205.43 and a 12-month high of $347.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The company has a market cap of $84.74 billion, a PE ratio of 36.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $311.75 and a 200 day moving average of $283.53.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.01. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 74.72% and a net margin of 10.36%. The company had revenue of $5.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.89 EPS. Sherwin-Williams’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 11.39 EPS for the current year.

Sherwin-Williams Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.715 per share. This is an increase from Sherwin-Williams’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.92%.

About Sherwin-Williams

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

