Resources Management Corp CT ADV Has $211,000 Holdings in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

Resources Management Corp CT ADV raised its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Free Report) by 31.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,536 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV’s holdings in Live Nation Entertainment were worth $211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 96.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,698,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,041,000 after buying an additional 1,819,841 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $115,328,000. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment in the 2nd quarter worth $125,185,000. Cantillon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment in the 2nd quarter worth $101,888,000. Finally, Findlay Park Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 55.1% in the 3rd quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 3,059,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,060,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087,264 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LYV opened at $99.74 on Monday. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 12 month low of $64.25 and a 12 month high of $101.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.99 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of $91.65 and a 200-day moving average of $87.42.

In other Live Nation Entertainment news, CFO Joe Berchtold sold 119,100 shares of Live Nation Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.91, for a total value of $11,065,581.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 442,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,076,161.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 2.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

LYV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Live Nation Entertainment from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Live Nation Entertainment from $124.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Roth Mkm upgraded Live Nation Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $92.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Live Nation Entertainment from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Roth Capital upgraded Live Nation Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.55.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company worldwide. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues. This segment operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates and streams associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

