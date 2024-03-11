Resources Management Corp CT ADV Has $310,000 Holdings in Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY)

Resources Management Corp CT ADV grew its stake in Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Free Report) by 5.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,200 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Resources Management Corp CT ADV’s holdings in Valley National Bancorp were worth $310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VLY. Trexquant Investment LP increased its position in Valley National Bancorp by 111.5% during the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 70,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,000 after acquiring an additional 37,331 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 155.7% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 308,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,642,000 after buying an additional 187,917 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 2.3% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,932,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,220,000 after buying an additional 111,771 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 4.9% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,034,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,660,000 after buying an additional 282,188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 363.8% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 192,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,652,000 after buying an additional 151,355 shares during the last quarter. 60.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Valley National Bancorp stock opened at $8.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.38 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.08. Valley National Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $6.39 and a fifty-two week high of $11.32.

Valley National Bancorp ( NASDAQ:VLY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.03). Valley National Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.67% and a net margin of 14.82%. The business had revenue of $449.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $467.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Valley National Bancorp will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.50%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 13th. Valley National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.32%.

VLY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Valley National Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Valley National Bancorp in a research note on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $9.50 price objective for the company. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Valley National Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.10.

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for Valley National Bank that provides various commercial, retail, insurance, and wealth management financial services products. It operates through Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Corporate other segments. The company offers non-interest bearing, savings, NOW, money market, and time deposit accounts; commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, residential mortgage, and automobile loans; loans secured by the cash surrender value of life insurance; home equity loans and lines of credit; and secured and unsecured other consumer loans.

