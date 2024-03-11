Resources Management Corp CT ADV Has $772,000 Position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Resources Management Corp CT ADV raised its stake in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 17.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,299 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,064 shares during the quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $772,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DG. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Dollar General by 124.4% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,787,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,831,536,000 after buying an additional 5,979,461 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Dollar General by 64.7% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 15,087,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,561,298,000 after purchasing an additional 5,926,555 shares in the last quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD bought a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the second quarter worth $460,221,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the fourth quarter worth $564,881,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Dollar General by 38.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,744,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,168,329,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318,412 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.37% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DG opened at $158.00 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $138.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $128.15. Dollar General Co. has a 12-month low of $101.09 and a 12-month high of $222.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $34.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.10, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.41.

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. Dollar General had a net margin of 4.91% and a return on equity of 31.68%. The business had revenue of $9.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.33 EPS. Dollar General’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Dollar General Co. will post 7.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Dollar General from $114.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Barclays raised shares of Dollar General from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $124.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Dollar General from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Dollar General from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dollar General has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $147.56.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

