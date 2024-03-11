Resources Management Corp CT ADV Has $806,000 Stock Holdings in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Resources Management Corp CT ADV grew its position in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Free Report) by 8.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,040 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV’s holdings in State Street were worth $806,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in STT. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in shares of State Street by 29.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,505 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 1,021 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in State Street by 14.3% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 17,756 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,547,000 after purchasing an additional 2,216 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in State Street by 3.8% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 280,353 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $24,436,000 after purchasing an additional 10,187 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in State Street in the first quarter worth approximately $812,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in State Street by 16.5% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 23,170 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,019,000 after purchasing an additional 3,276 shares in the last quarter. 89.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

State Street Price Performance

Shares of NYSE STT opened at $72.43 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.27. State Street Co. has a twelve month low of $62.78 and a twelve month high of $86.41.

State Street Announces Dividend

State Street ( NYSE:STT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 19th. The asset manager reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. State Street had a return on equity of 11.86% and a net margin of 10.59%. The company’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.07 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that State Street Co. will post 7.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be issued a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. State Street’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.27%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Eric W. Aboaf sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.90, for a total value of $886,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 149,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,015,755.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Eric W. Aboaf sold 12,000 shares of State Street stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.90, for a total value of $886,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 149,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,015,755.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Anthony Bisegna sold 4,258 shares of State Street stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.64, for a total value of $313,559.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,328 shares in the company, valued at $1,717,873.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,864 shares of company stock worth $1,390,597. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

STT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on State Street from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded State Street from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $69.00 to $92.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on State Street from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $81.00 price target on shares of State Street in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on State Street from $87.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.83.

State Street Company Profile

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; finance leasing; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

