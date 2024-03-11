Resources Management Corp CT ADV Has $910,000 Stock Holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Resources Management Corp CT ADV trimmed its position in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,983 shares of the company’s stock after selling 81 shares during the quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV’s holdings in Cummins were worth $910,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Cummins during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new position in shares of Cummins during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Cummins during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Cummins during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Cummins during the third quarter worth about $37,000. 81.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cummins alerts:

Cummins Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:CMI opened at $268.60 on Monday. Cummins Inc. has a 52-week low of $203.18 and a 52-week high of $276.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $250.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $236.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Cummins Dividend Announcement

Cummins ( NYSE:CMI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $4.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.41 by ($0.27). Cummins had a return on equity of 25.68% and a net margin of 2.16%. The firm had revenue of $8.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post 18.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd were given a dividend of $1.68 per share. This represents a $6.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 129.73%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CMI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Cummins from $231.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Cummins from $255.00 to $245.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Bank of America downgraded Cummins from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $243.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Cummins in a report on Monday, January 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $278.00 target price for the company. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Cummins from $260.00 to $272.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $259.33.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on CMI

Insider Activity at Cummins

In other Cummins news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.16, for a total transaction of $2,883,760.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,685,847.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.16, for a total value of $2,883,760.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,685,847.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.29, for a total value of $569,709.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,899 shares in the company, valued at $4,584,529.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 51,289 shares of company stock valued at $13,576,838 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

About Cummins

(Free Report)

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and Accelera. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.