Resources Management Corp CT ADV Increases Holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI)

Resources Management Corp CT ADV grew its holdings in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI – Free Report) by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 886 shares during the quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV’s holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital were worth $175,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 706.6% in the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,226 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 33.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,969 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the 4th quarter worth about $63,000. 85.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on HASI. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.44.

NYSE HASI opened at $25.96 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of 19.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a fifty day moving average of $24.75 and a 200 day moving average of $23.13. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.22 and a 1 year high of $30.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 19.42 and a quick ratio of 19.42.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 19th. Investors of record on Friday, April 5th will be given a dividend of $0.415 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. This is an increase from Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.39%. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s payout ratio is currently 123.88%.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the investment in energy efficiency, renewable energy, and sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's portfolio includes equity investments, commercial and government receivables, real estate, and debt securities.

