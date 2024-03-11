Resources Management Corp CT ADV Lowers Position in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

Resources Management Corp CT ADV decreased its position in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,456 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 188 shares during the period. Resources Management Corp CT ADV’s holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $411,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,054,298 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,218,134,000 after purchasing an additional 823,749 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Ingersoll Rand by 4.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,966,777 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,089,349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323,821 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Ingersoll Rand by 3.4% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,190,038 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,222,789,000 after purchasing an additional 627,146 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Ingersoll Rand by 1.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,236,796 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $995,877,000 after purchasing an additional 235,489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Ingersoll Rand by 1.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,547,716 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $735,821,000 after purchasing an additional 213,441 shares in the last quarter. 94.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on IR shares. Cfra raised their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $68.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. StockNews.com raised Ingersoll Rand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $83.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Citigroup increased their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $79.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $78.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.64.

Insider Activity at Ingersoll Rand

In related news, CAO Michael J. Scheske sold 7,590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $667,920.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $854,920. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CAO Michael J. Scheske sold 7,590 shares of Ingersoll Rand stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $667,920.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $854,920. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 10,421 shares of Ingersoll Rand stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.95, for a total value of $937,368.95. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 48,904 shares in the company, valued at $4,398,914.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 258,011 shares of company stock worth $23,243,689. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ingersoll Rand Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSE IR opened at $90.37 on Monday. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a one year low of $51.84 and a one year high of $92.44. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $83.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.56, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.44.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.09. Ingersoll Rand had a net margin of 11.32% and a return on equity of 12.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

Ingersoll Rand Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 6th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.09%. Ingersoll Rand’s payout ratio is currently 4.21%.

Ingersoll Rand Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, gas, liquid, and solid flow creation technologies services and solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies. The Industrial Technologies and Services segment designs, manufactures, markets, and services air and gas compression, vacuum, and blower products; fluid transfer equipment and loading systems; and power tools and lifting equipment, including associated aftermarket parts, consumables, air treatment equipment, controls, other accessories, and services under the under the Ingersoll Rand, Gardner Denver, Nash, CompAir, Elmo Rietschle brands, etc.

