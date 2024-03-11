Resources Management Corp CT ADV Lowers Position in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Resources Management Corp CT ADV cut its holdings in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) by 38.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,450 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 910 shares during the quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $113,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Trade Desk during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Trade Desk during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in Trade Desk during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in Trade Desk during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Trade Desk by 56.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 485 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. 68.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trade Desk Stock Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ:TTD opened at $81.08 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $73.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.77. The company has a market capitalization of $39.64 billion, a PE ratio of 226.65, a P/E/G ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.50. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.33 and a 52-week high of $94.00.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Trade Desk ( NASDAQ:TTD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $605.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $582.61 million. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 8.59% and a net margin of 9.19%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TTD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Trade Desk from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Trade Desk in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. HSBC initiated coverage on Trade Desk in a research report on Monday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $83.20 price target on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price target on Trade Desk from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Trade Desk from $88.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.93.

Insider Buying and Selling at Trade Desk

In other Trade Desk news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 2,999 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.76, for a total value of $188,217.24. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,278,941.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Trade Desk news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 2,999 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.76, for a total value of $188,217.24. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,278,941.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jay R. Grant sold 2,136 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.53, for a total value of $191,236.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 139,794 shares in the company, valued at $12,515,756.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 176,531 shares of company stock worth $14,475,194. 10.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Trade Desk Profile

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

