Resources Management Corp CT ADV Sells 1,415 Shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

Resources Management Corp CT ADV reduced its holdings in shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Free Report) (TSE:BCE) by 41.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,975 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,415 shares during the period. Resources Management Corp CT ADV’s holdings in BCE were worth $75,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of BCE by 6.0% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,928,620 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $73,615,000 after purchasing an additional 109,866 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in shares of BCE by 2.1% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 15,712,011 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $575,871,000 after purchasing an additional 323,998 shares during the last quarter. Claret Asset Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of BCE by 54.2% in the third quarter. Claret Asset Management Corp now owns 86,587 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,307,000 after purchasing an additional 30,444 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of BCE by 13.6% in the second quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 1,993,490 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $90,993,000 after purchasing an additional 239,309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MQS Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BCE in the third quarter worth approximately $603,000. 42.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get BCE alerts:

BCE Stock Performance

Shares of BCE stock opened at $36.82 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.62, a P/E/G ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 0.56. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.22. BCE Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.84 and a 12 month high of $48.38.

BCE Increases Dividend

BCE ( NYSE:BCE Get Free Report ) (TSE:BCE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.82 billion. BCE had a return on equity of 17.13% and a net margin of 8.82%. On average, equities analysts forecast that BCE Inc. will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.742 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $2.97 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.06%. This is a positive change from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. BCE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 171.01%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on BCE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of BCE from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 9th. Argus lowered BCE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Barclays dropped their price target on BCE from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Finally, TD Securities lowered BCE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on BCE

BCE Company Profile

(Free Report)

BCE Inc, a communications company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers integrated digital wireless voice and data communication products and services, as well as consumer electronics products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BCE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BCE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.