Resources Management Corp CT ADV Sells 665 Shares of Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI)

Resources Management Corp CT ADV trimmed its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI – Free Report) by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 665 shares during the period. Resources Management Corp CT ADV’s holdings in Houlihan Lokey were worth $495,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HLI. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Houlihan Lokey during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Houlihan Lokey in the second quarter valued at $52,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 225.5% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 100.0% in the third quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 16.9% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. 98.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Houlihan Lokey news, General Counsel Christopher M. Crain sold 1,500 shares of Houlihan Lokey stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.12, for a total transaction of $180,180.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Houlihan Lokey news, General Counsel Christopher M. Crain sold 1,500 shares of Houlihan Lokey stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.12, for a total transaction of $180,180.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Irwin Gold sold 10,000 shares of Houlihan Lokey stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.18, for a total value of $1,221,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,530,920 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 25.97% of the company’s stock.

Houlihan Lokey stock opened at $124.53 on Monday. Houlihan Lokey, Inc. has a 52 week low of $83.92 and a 52 week high of $133.80. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $123.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $113.30. The stock has a market cap of $8.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.90 and a beta of 0.68.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.10. Houlihan Lokey had a return on equity of 18.06% and a net margin of 14.90%. The business had revenue of $511.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $493.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Houlihan Lokey, Inc. will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. Houlihan Lokey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.59%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group lifted their price target on Houlihan Lokey from $136.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $127.00 price target on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a research report on Monday, January 29th.

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial and Valuation Advisory.

