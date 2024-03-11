Resources Management Corp CT ADV Trims Position in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Resources Management Corp CT ADV trimmed its holdings in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) by 18.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,263 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 520 shares during the period. Resources Management Corp CT ADV’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in American Water Works by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,960,717 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,635,157,000 after buying an additional 434,737 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in American Water Works by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,528,665 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,502,217,000 after buying an additional 232,858 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in American Water Works by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,015,069 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,572,401,000 after buying an additional 157,874 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its position in American Water Works by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 5,624,759 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $695,850,000 after buying an additional 129,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in American Water Works by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,114,273 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $730,062,000 after buying an additional 528,070 shares during the last quarter. 84.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at American Water Works

In related news, EVP Melanie M. Kennedy sold 843 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.59, for a total value of $100,814.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,942,141.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Evercore ISI downgraded shares of American Water Works from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, February 16th.

American Water Works Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE:AWK opened at $118.44 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $124.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $127.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.22, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.65. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $114.25 and a 1 year high of $153.43.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The utilities provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.04. American Water Works had a return on equity of 9.70% and a net margin of 22.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. American Water Works’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Water Works Profile

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

