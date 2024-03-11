Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC) Shares Gap Up to $6.01

Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $6.01, but opened at $6.30. Revance Therapeutics shares last traded at $6.33, with a volume of 187,677 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Revance Therapeutics from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Revance Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Mizuho downgraded shares of Revance Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $35.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Revance Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.56.

Revance Therapeutics Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $545.16 million, a P/E ratio of -1.59 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.20, a current ratio of 3.80 and a quick ratio of 3.29. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.16 and a 200 day moving average of $8.90.

Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.79) by $0.17. Revance Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 138.43% and a negative return on equity of 903.28%. The business had revenue of $69.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.02 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Revance Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Revance Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RVNC. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in Revance Therapeutics by 63.2% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,257 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,261 shares in the last quarter. West Tower Group LLC bought a new stake in Revance Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of Revance Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Revance Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 60.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,838 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071 shares during the last quarter. 93.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Revance Therapeutics Company Profile

Revance Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of neuromodulators for various aesthetic and therapeutic indications in the United States and internationally. The company's lead drug candidate is DaxibotulinumtoxinA for injection, which has completed phase III clinical trials for the treatment of glabellar (frown) lines and cervical dystonia; is in phase II clinical trials to treat upper facial lines, moderate or severe dynamic forehead lines, and moderate or severe lateral canthal lines; and has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of adult upper limb spasticity and plantar fasciitis.

