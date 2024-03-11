Reviewing Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) and Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS)

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) and Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, risk, institutional ownership, dividends and valuation.

Risk and Volatility

Micron Technology has a beta of 1.24, indicating that its share price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Shoals Technologies Group has a beta of 1.82, indicating that its share price is 82% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Micron Technology and Shoals Technologies Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Micron Technology $16.18 billion 6.66 -$5.83 billion ($6.28) -15.54 Shoals Technologies Group $488.94 million 4.54 $39.97 million $0.25 52.08

Analyst Ratings

Shoals Technologies Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Micron Technology. Micron Technology is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Shoals Technologies Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a summary of current ratings for Micron Technology and Shoals Technologies Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Micron Technology 1 1 23 0 2.88 Shoals Technologies Group 0 3 14 0 2.82

Micron Technology currently has a consensus price target of $96.95, indicating a potential downside of 0.69%. Shoals Technologies Group has a consensus price target of $21.18, indicating a potential upside of 62.65%. Given Shoals Technologies Group’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Shoals Technologies Group is more favorable than Micron Technology.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

79.3% of Micron Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% of Micron Technology shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.7% of Shoals Technologies Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Micron Technology and Shoals Technologies Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Micron Technology -42.47% -14.44% -9.97% Shoals Technologies Group 8.18% 16.02% 10.18%

Summary

Shoals Technologies Group beats Micron Technology on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels. The company offers memory products for the cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, networking, industrial, and automotive markets, as well as for smartphone and other mobile-device markets; SSDs and component-level solutions for the enterprise and cloud, client, and consumer storage markets; discrete storage products in component and wafers; and memory and storage products for the automotive, industrial, and consumer markets. It markets its products through its direct sales force, independent sales representatives, distributors, and retailers; and web-based customer direct sales channel, as well as through channel and distribution partners. Micron Technology, Inc. was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Boise, Idaho.

About Shoals Technologies Group

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions and components for solar, battery energy, and electric vehicle charging applications in the United States. It produces EBOS components, including cable assemblies, inline fuses, combiners, disconnects, recombiners, wireless monitoring systems, junction boxes, transition enclosures, splice boxes, and wire management solutions. It sells its products principally to engineering, procurement, and construction firms that build solar energy projects. Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Portland, Tennessee.

