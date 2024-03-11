RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.
RiceBran Technologies Stock Down 4.8 %
RIBT opened at $0.20 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.16 and its 200-day moving average is $0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $1.90 million, a PE ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.41. RiceBran Technologies has a one year low of $0.07 and a one year high of $1.25.
RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 20th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.86 million for the quarter. RiceBran Technologies had a negative net margin of 51.01% and a negative return on equity of 122.53%.
RiceBran Technologies Company Profile
RiceBran Technologies, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty ingredient company in the United States and internationally. It focuses on development, production, and marketing of products derived from rice and other small and ancient grains for the nutraceutical, healthy food, companion animal, and equine feed categories.
