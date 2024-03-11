RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

RiceBran Technologies Stock Down 4.8 %

RIBT opened at $0.20 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.16 and its 200-day moving average is $0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $1.90 million, a PE ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.41. RiceBran Technologies has a one year low of $0.07 and a one year high of $1.25.

RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 20th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.86 million for the quarter. RiceBran Technologies had a negative net margin of 51.01% and a negative return on equity of 122.53%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RiceBran Technologies

RiceBran Technologies Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG boosted its position in RiceBran Technologies by 1,828.1% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 38,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 36,561 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of RiceBran Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of RiceBran Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of RiceBran Technologies by 112.9% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 69,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 37,014 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of RiceBran Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $69,000. Institutional investors own 3.52% of the company’s stock.

RiceBran Technologies, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty ingredient company in the United States and internationally. It focuses on development, production, and marketing of products derived from rice and other small and ancient grains for the nutraceutical, healthy food, companion animal, and equine feed categories.

