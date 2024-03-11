Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) Shares Gap Down to $62.69

Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $62.69, but opened at $61.08. Rio Tinto Group shares last traded at $61.36, with a volume of 810,363 shares changing hands.

A number of research firms have weighed in on RIO. BNP Paribas raised Rio Tinto Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Friday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.00.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $68.35 and a 200-day moving average of $66.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.69.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 18th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $2.58 per share. This represents a yield of 6.6%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This is an increase from Rio Tinto Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.77.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 24,838,524 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,849,476,000 after buying an additional 1,644,751 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 16,045,541 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,194,751,000 after acquiring an additional 475,329 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 58.9% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 12,899,694 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,037,135,000 after acquiring an additional 4,783,488 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,207,412 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $587,801,000 after acquiring an additional 683,010 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Rio Tinto Group by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,379,660 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $407,277,000 after purchasing an additional 23,071 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.03% of the company’s stock.

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals Segments. It offers aluminum, copper, iron ore, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, silver, molybdenum, and lithium. The company also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, refineries, smelters, and concentrator facilities, as well as power stations, research, and service facilities.

