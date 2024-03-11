Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHBY) Stock Position Lowered by Diversified Trust Co

Diversified Trust Co lessened its position in Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHBY – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 69,324 shares of the company’s stock after selling 410 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Roche were worth $2,372,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Saratoga Research & Investment Management lifted its position in Roche by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter. Saratoga Research & Investment Management now owns 2,268,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,969,000 after buying an additional 368,444 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in Roche in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,198,000. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in Roche in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,324,000. Tower Bridge Advisors purchased a new stake in Roche in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,811,000. Finally, Ramirez Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Roche in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,575,000.

Get Roche alerts:

Roche Stock Performance

Roche stock opened at $33.90 on Monday. Roche Holding AG has a 1-year low of $31.77 and a 1-year high of $40.48. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on RHHBY shares. Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of Roche in a report on Monday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Roche from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.00.

Get Our Latest Research Report on RHHBY

About Roche

(Free Report)

Roche Holding AG engages in the pharmaceuticals and diagnostics businesses in Europe, North America, Latin America, Asia, Africa, Australia, and Oceania. The company offers pharmaceutical products in the therapeutic areas of anemia, blood and solid tumors, dermatology, hemophilia, inflammatory and autoimmune, neurological disorders, ophthalmology, respiratory disorders, and transplantation.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RHHBY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHBY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Roche Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roche and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.