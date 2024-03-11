Root (NASDAQ:ROOT) Shares Down 4.9%

Root, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROOT – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 4.9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $43.11 and last traded at $43.55. 264,529 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 60% from the average session volume of 665,264 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.77.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on ROOT. TD Cowen began coverage on Root in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Root from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised Root from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised Root from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $10.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Root from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.00.

Get Root alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ROOT

Root Price Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Root

The company has a market cap of $635.98 million, a P/E ratio of -4.22 and a beta of 2.71. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Root by 134.8% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 4,533 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Root by 218,250.0% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 4,365 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Root in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Root in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Root by 161.6% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 40,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 24,844 shares in the last quarter. 60.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Root Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Root, Inc provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company offers automobile, homeowners, and renters insurance products. The company operates a direct-to-consumer model and serves customers primarily through mobile applications, as well as through its website. Its direct distribution channels also cover digital, media, and referral channels, as well as distribution partners and agencies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Root Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Root and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.