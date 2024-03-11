Rooted Wealth Advisors Inc. Acquires 31,372 Shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

Rooted Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Free Report) by 204.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 46,710 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,372 shares during the quarter. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF accounts for about 1.2% of Rooted Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Rooted Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF were worth $1,949,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRLN. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the third quarter worth $35,000. Horizon Investments LLC boosted its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 486.4% during the second quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 1,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,328 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the third quarter worth $74,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $79,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $86,000.

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

SRLN stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $41.93. 219,409 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,118,211. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.79. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 12 month low of $40.62 and a 12 month high of $42.15.

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Profile

The SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (SRLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund provides actively managed exposure to noninvestment-grade, floating-rate senior secured debt of US and non-US corporations that resets in 3 months or less. SRLN was launched on Apr 3, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

