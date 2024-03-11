Rooted Wealth Advisors Inc. Buys 232 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Rooted Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 12.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,130 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the quarter. Rooted Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $348,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 63,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,214,000 after acquiring an additional 6,138 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 8,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,495,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 38,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,763,000 after buying an additional 5,495 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after buying an additional 1,070 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 104,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,464,000 after buying an additional 11,547 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VBR traded down $0.87 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $184.74. 101,998 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 637,620. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.15. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $147.94 and a one year high of $187.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $178.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $168.90.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

