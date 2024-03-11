Rooted Wealth Advisors Inc. Buys 57,181 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Rooted Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 588.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 66,898 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,181 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF accounts for about 3.2% of Rooted Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Rooted Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $5,182,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VCIT. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 740.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 35.6% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 34,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 8,935 shares in the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Ambassador Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 46.5% in the 4th quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 457 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $80.52. The company had a trading volume of 1,363,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,107,504. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $73.78 and a 12-month high of $81.65. The company’s fifty day moving average is $80.30 and its 200-day moving average is $78.34.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a $0.2732 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.07%.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

