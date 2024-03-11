Rooted Wealth Advisors Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Rooted Wealth Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 14.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,640 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,366 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF makes up approximately 2.0% of Rooted Wealth Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Rooted Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $3,307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Toroso Investments LLC raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 5.3% in the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 52,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,951,000 after purchasing an additional 2,673 shares during the period. Westover Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 48,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,678,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Nwam LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 10.3% during the second quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 21,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,639,000 after purchasing an additional 2,023 shares in the last quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.9% in the third quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 73,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,489,000 after acquiring an additional 2,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 47,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,541,000 after purchasing an additional 1,765 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VCSH traded down $0.03 on Monday, reaching $77.25. 717,611 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,357,499. The company’s 50 day moving average is $77.20 and its 200-day moving average is $76.20. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $74.43 and a fifty-two week high of $77.72.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.229 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.