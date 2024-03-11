Rooted Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $6.36 Million Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Rooted Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 101,930 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,238 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF makes up about 3.9% of Rooted Wealth Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Rooted Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $6,359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPYG. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 958.8% during the second quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSEARCA:SPYG traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $71.45. 613,988 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,003,880. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $50.98 and a 1 year high of $73.35. The company has a market cap of $21.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $68.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.02.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

