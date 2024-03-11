Rooted Wealth Advisors Inc. Invests $2.12 Million in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM)

Rooted Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 13,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,115,000. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF makes up about 1.3% of Rooted Wealth Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 578.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ QQQM traded down $0.59 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $180.15. The stock had a trading volume of 1,005,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,796,842. The company has a 50 day moving average of $174.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $161.96. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a twelve month low of $117.35 and a twelve month high of $184.65. The firm has a market cap of $21.81 billion, a PE ratio of 21.58 and a beta of 1.18.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Dividend Announcement

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 19th were given a dividend of $0.3807 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 18th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%.

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

