Rooted Wealth Advisors Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY)

Rooted Wealth Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY – Free Report) by 3.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,776 shares of the company’s stock after selling 68 shares during the quarter. Rooted Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF were worth $297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IWY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $849,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 8,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,295,000 after acquiring an additional 1,066 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 62.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 16,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,664,000 after acquiring an additional 6,420 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $251,000. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $729,000.

Get iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

IWY traded down $0.65 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $190.90. 87,744 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 569,941. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $184.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $170.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.55 billion, a PE ratio of 26.34 and a beta of 1.07. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $125.09 and a 52-week high of $195.71.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.