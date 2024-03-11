Rooted Wealth Advisors Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Rooted Wealth Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) by 20.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,526 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,968 shares during the quarter. Rooted Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $855,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 5.1% during the third quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 56,501,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,752,123,000 after purchasing an additional 2,722,638 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 2.5% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 53,616,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,662,644,000 after acquiring an additional 1,303,499 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 14.2% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 26,810,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $831,403,000 after acquiring an additional 3,324,030 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 9.9% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 22,665,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $702,846,000 after acquiring an additional 2,044,508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the third quarter valued at $380,348,000.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SPDW traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $35.22. 765,351 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,265,734. The stock has a market cap of $17.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.89. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 1 year low of $29.39 and a 1 year high of $35.80. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.56.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

