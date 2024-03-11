Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Constellation Software (TSE:CSU) Price Target to C$4,300.00

Constellation Software (TSE:CSU – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$3,900.00 to C$4,300.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

CSU has been the subject of several other research reports. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Constellation Software from C$3,100.00 to C$3,800.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. TD Securities increased their target price on Constellation Software from C$3,450.00 to C$3,900.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. National Bankshares boosted their price target on Constellation Software from C$3,250.00 to C$3,400.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Constellation Software from C$2,850.00 to C$3,150.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Constellation Software from C$3,500.00 to C$3,600.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Constellation Software presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$3,966.67.

Constellation Software Stock Performance

Constellation Software Cuts Dividend

CSU opened at C$3,793.84 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of C$80.39 billion, a PE ratio of 111.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.83. Constellation Software has a 1 year low of C$2,263.11 and a 1 year high of C$3,856.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$3,642.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$3,206.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 171.42.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $1.358 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $5.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.14%. Constellation Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.78%.

Constellation Software Company Profile

Constellation Software Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, builds, and manages vertical market software businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and rest of Europe. The company's industry specific software businesses provide specialized and mission-critical software solutions.

Featured Stories

