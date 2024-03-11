Royal Bank of Canada Raises Nuvei (NASDAQ:NVEI) Price Target to $34.00

Nuvei (NASDAQ:NVEI – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from $29.00 to $34.00 in a report published on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Nuvei in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. They issued an outperform rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Nuvei from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Nuvei from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Nuvei from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Nuvei from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $33.24.

Nuvei stock opened at $23.30 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a PE ratio of -388.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 2.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.05. Nuvei has a fifty-two week low of $13.32 and a fifty-two week high of $43.81. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.75.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 18th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. Nuvei’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -666.67%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVEI. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new position in Nuvei in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in Nuvei in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Nuvei by 778.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2,335 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Nuvei by 981.8% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Nuvei by 77.3% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. 26.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nuvei Corporation provides payment technology solutions to merchants and partners in North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. Its platform enables customers to pay and/or accept payments worldwide regardless of their location, device, or preferred payment method.

