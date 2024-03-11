Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) Shares Sold by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio trimmed its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Free Report) by 10.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 95,378 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,566 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises were worth $8,788,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RCL. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. lifted its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 65.0% during the 3rd quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management lifted its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 494.2% during the 2nd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the period. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 38.5% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the period. 75.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Royal Caribbean Cruises alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Michael W. Bayley sold 11,753 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.01, for a total transaction of $1,363,465.53. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 166,537 shares in the company, valued at $19,319,957.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Michael W. Bayley sold 11,753 shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.01, for a total value of $1,363,465.53. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 166,537 shares in the company, valued at $19,319,957.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Arne Alexander Wilhelmsen sold 284,766 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.73, for a total value of $34,664,565.18. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,167,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,333,260,627.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 611,753 shares of company stock valued at $73,916,005. Corporate insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Argus raised their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $95.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Barclays raised their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. TheStreet raised Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Susquehanna raised their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $134.00 price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a report on Monday, December 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Royal Caribbean Cruises currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.79.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Royal Caribbean Cruises

Royal Caribbean Cruises Stock Performance

Royal Caribbean Cruises stock opened at $127.47 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.03, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $122.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $108.35. The company has a market capitalization of $32.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.49, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 2.51. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $59.37 and a fifty-two week high of $133.77.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.36 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a return on equity of 45.55% and a net margin of 12.22%. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s revenue was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.12) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 10.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Profile

(Free Report)

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 21, 2024, it operated 65 ships. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.