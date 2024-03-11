RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES) Holdings Cut by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC decreased its stake in RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES – Free Report) by 74.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,901 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 38,031 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in RPC were worth $94,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its position in RPC by 7.2% in the third quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 1,034,540 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,249,000 after buying an additional 69,737 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its position in RPC by 7.3% in the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 40,349 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 2,759 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in RPC by 14.9% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,248,101 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $11,158,000 after buying an additional 161,871 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in RPC in the third quarter valued at about $793,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in RPC by 48.2% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,507,687 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,479,000 after buying an additional 490,538 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.53% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RES traded up $0.07 on Monday, reaching $7.62. The stock had a trading volume of 742,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,650,035. The company has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.39 and a beta of 1.60. RPC, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.34 and a 1-year high of $9.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.70.

RPC ( NYSE:RES Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The oil and gas company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.01. RPC had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 21.26%. The firm had revenue of $394.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $374.22 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that RPC, Inc. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. RPC’s payout ratio is currently 17.78%.

RPC, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages provision of a range of oilfield services and equipment for the oil and gas companies involved in the exploration, production, and development of oil and gas properties. The company operates through Technical Services and Support Services segments. The Technical Services segment offers pressure pumping, fracturing, acidizing, cementing, downhole tools, coiled tubing, snubbing, nitrogen, well control, wireline, pump down, and fishing services that are used in the completion, production, and maintenance of oil and gas wells.

