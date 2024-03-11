RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) Achieves Market Cap of $198.58 Million

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded up 4.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on March 11th. In the last seven days, RSK Smart Bitcoin has traded up 9.6% against the U.S. dollar. RSK Smart Bitcoin has a market cap of $198.58 million and approximately $1.15 million worth of RSK Smart Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One RSK Smart Bitcoin coin can now be purchased for about $72,086.20 or 0.99234752 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72,642.10 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000242 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $448.24 or 0.00617049 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 18.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $105.09 or 0.00144668 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $38.19 or 0.00052566 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.78 or 0.00007961 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $144.45 or 0.00198856 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.81 or 0.00054806 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $114.62 or 0.00157782 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About RSK Smart Bitcoin

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 26th, 2018. RSK Smart Bitcoin’s total supply is 20,999,764 coins and its circulating supply is 2,755 coins. The Reddit community for RSK Smart Bitcoin is https://reddit.com/r/rootstock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. RSK Smart Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @rootstock_io. RSK Smart Bitcoin’s official website is rootstock.io. The official message board for RSK Smart Bitcoin is blog.rsk.co.

Buying and Selling RSK Smart Bitcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Rootstock Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate RBTC through the process of mining. Rootstock Smart Bitcoin has a current supply of 20,999,763.5577 with 2,754.72810705 in circulation. The last known price of Rootstock Smart Bitcoin is 67,993.43941946 USD and is down -1.77 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 10 active market(s) with $785,021.21 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rootstock.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RSK Smart Bitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RSK Smart Bitcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase RSK Smart Bitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

