Rune (RUNE) One Day Volume Hits $317,905.35

Rune (RUNE) traded up 7.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on March 11th. Rune has a market cap of $178,667.08 and $317,905.35 worth of Rune was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rune token can currently be bought for $9.11 or 0.00012609 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Rune has traded 63.3% higher against the US dollar.

Rune Profile

Rune was first traded on March 31st, 2021. Rune’s total supply is 13,517 tokens and its circulating supply is 19,619 tokens. Rune’s official message board is runemetaverse.medium.com. The Reddit community for Rune is https://reddit.com/r/runemetaverse and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Rune is rune.game. Rune’s official Twitter account is @runemetaverse and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Rune Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Rune (RUNE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Rune has a current supply of 13,516.98418437. The last known price of Rune is 8.7487494 USD and is up 3.58 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $316,110.96 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rune.game.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rune directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rune should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rune using one of the exchanges listed above.

