Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RYAN) Shares Sold by Polar Capital Holdings Plc

Polar Capital Holdings Plc cut its stake in Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RYAN – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,287,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,500 shares during the period. Polar Capital Holdings Plc’s holdings in Ryan Specialty were worth $62,315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RYAN. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Ryan Specialty by 31.5% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 9,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 2,290 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Ryan Specialty by 16.9% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in Ryan Specialty in the first quarter valued at $515,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in Ryan Specialty during the first quarter valued at $380,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Ryan Specialty by 42.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,747,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,749,000 after purchasing an additional 2,006,018 shares during the last quarter. 34.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on RYAN. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Ryan Specialty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $57.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Monday, November 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Ryan Specialty from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Ryan Specialty from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Ryan Specialty from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.63.

Ryan Specialty Stock Performance

Shares of Ryan Specialty stock traded down $0.61 during trading on Monday, hitting $53.71. 256,525 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 650,096. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $45.43 and its 200 day moving average is $45.88. The stock has a market cap of $13.98 billion, a PE ratio of 106.51 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.10 and a 12 month high of $54.71.

Ryan Specialty (NYSE:RYAN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.35. The business had revenue of $532.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $524.08 million. Ryan Specialty had a net margin of 9.36% and a return on equity of 44.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

Ryan Specialty Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 12th.

About Ryan Specialty

Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc operates as a service provider of specialty products and solutions for insurance brokers, agents, and carriers. It offers distribution, underwriting, product development, administration, and risk management services by acting as a wholesale broker and a managing underwriter.

