Safe Price Up 32.6% Over Last 7 Days (SAFE)

Safe (SAFE) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 11th. One Safe coin can now be purchased for about $1.99 or 0.00002763 BTC on popular exchanges. Safe has a market cap of $41.50 million and approximately $178,438.39 worth of Safe was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Safe has traded up 32.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Safe alerts:

Compound (COMP) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.79 or 0.00125939 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $29.24 or 0.00040557 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.69 or 0.00018989 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 22.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000258 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001388 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0399 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000004 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0458 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Safe Coin Profile

Safe (CRYPTO:SAFE) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Safe’s total supply is 29,600,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,835,499 coins. Safe’s official website is www.anwang.com. The Reddit community for Safe is https://reddit.com/r/safeanwang and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Safe’s official message board is www.anwang.org. Safe’s official Twitter account is @safeanwang and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Safe (SAFE) is a cryptocurrency . Safe has a current supply of 29,600,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Safe is 1.99093566 USD and is down -0.18 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.anwang.com/.”

Buying and Selling Safe

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Safe should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Safe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Safe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Safe and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.