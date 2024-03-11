Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Salem Media Group Trading Up 16.1 %

Shares of Salem Media Group stock opened at $0.35 on Thursday. Salem Media Group has a 12-month low of $0.24 and a 12-month high of $1.38. The stock has a market cap of $9.53 million, a P/E ratio of -0.21 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.34 and its 200-day moving average is $0.52.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Salem Media Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Salem Media Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Salem Media Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Salem Media Group by 78.4% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 46,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 20,330 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Salem Media Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Salem Media Group by 64.7% during the 1st quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 41,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 16,481 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.51% of the company’s stock.

Salem Media Group Company Profile

Salem Media Group, Inc operates as a multimedia company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Broadcast, Digital Media, and Publishing. The company owns and operates 33 FM radio stations and 70 radio stations; offers programs on the Family Talk Christian-themed talk format station on SiriusXM Channel 131; provides programming to Christian and family-themed talk stations, music stations, and news talk stations; places advertising on Christian and talk formatted radio stations, and other commercial radio station formats; and operates Salem Podcast Network, a platform for conservative, political, news, and family-oriented podcasts.

