Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Bought by Graham Capital Management L.P.

Graham Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 57.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 72,373 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,374 shares during the period. Graham Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $14,676,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CRM. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Salesforce by 1.5% in the third quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,298 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $669,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Seven Springs Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in Salesforce by 1.1% in the third quarter. Seven Springs Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,714 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $956,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Summit X LLC boosted its stake in Salesforce by 4.8% in the second quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 1,084 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in Salesforce by 3.0% in the third quarter. Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,742 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KRS Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Salesforce by 0.9% in the third quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC now owns 5,716 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,159,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Salesforce

In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.61, for a total value of $3,774,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,896,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,496,414,327.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.61, for a total value of $3,774,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 13,896,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,496,414,327.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.61, for a total value of $2,556,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 37,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,469,839.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,144,112 shares of company stock worth $315,443,192. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Salesforce Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSE CRM traded up $0.76 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $306.04. 1,979,373 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,861,775. Salesforce, Inc. has a twelve month low of $170.00 and a twelve month high of $318.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $296.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s 50-day moving average is $283.46 and its 200-day moving average is $244.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The CRM provider reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.06. Salesforce had a return on equity of 10.42% and a net margin of 11.87%. The company had revenue of $9.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Salesforce Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CRM has been the topic of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price target on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Salesforce from $310.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Wolfe Research raised Salesforce from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $315.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Salesforce from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Salesforce from $275.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $304.32.

Salesforce Company Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

