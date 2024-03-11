Sapphire (SAPP) Price Hits $0.0061 on Top Exchanges

Sapphire (SAPP) traded up 17.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 11th. Sapphire has a total market capitalization of $10.11 million and $5,869.44 worth of Sapphire was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Sapphire has traded down 13% against the dollar. One Sapphire coin can currently be purchased for $0.0061 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,031.27 or 0.05591654 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 16.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.95 or 0.00067896 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.24 or 0.00019757 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.77 or 0.00009394 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.12 or 0.00020975 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.74 or 0.00019059 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000415 BTC.

Sapphire Profile

Sapphire (SAPP) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 25th, 2019. Sapphire’s total supply is 1,676,838,805 coins and its circulating supply is 1,656,155,783 coins. Sapphire’s official Twitter account is @sapphire_core and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Sapphire is sappcoin.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Sapphire coins (SAPP coins) will be used in the real economy as a stable means of payment and will be issued only to trustworthy partners who bring added value to the project. The goal is to have a coin that is easy to use, ensures fast payment transfers, is used and wanted.

Sapphire Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sapphire directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sapphire should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sapphire using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

