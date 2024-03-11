Sasol (NYSE:SSL) Shares Gap Down to $7.84

Shares of Sasol Limited (NYSE:SSL – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $7.84, but opened at $7.53. Sasol shares last traded at $7.53, with a volume of 132,294 shares traded.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Sasol from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.46 and a 200-day moving average of $10.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.5248 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 6.9%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SSL. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Sasol by 201.4% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 399,333 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,274,000 after purchasing an additional 266,829 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sasol in the fourth quarter worth about $1,489,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Sasol by 2,140.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 108,051 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,475,000 after buying an additional 103,228 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Sasol by 10.2% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,085,272 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $14,836,000 after buying an additional 100,789 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its stake in shares of Sasol by 384.7% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 125,224 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,709,000 after buying an additional 99,390 shares during the last quarter. 1.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sasol Limited operates as an integrated chemical and energy company in South Africa. It offers alumina, such as battery materials, catalyst supports, abrasives and polishing, and polymer additives; cobalt fischer-tropsch; carbon-based products; recarburiser; graphite electrodes; mono-ethylene glycol, ethylene, propylene, sasfroth blends, sodium cyanide, caustic soda, hydrochloric acid, sulfuric acid, calcium chloride, chlorine, alcohols, aromatic blends, methyl alcohol, polyethylene, polypropylene, polyvinyl chloride, cresols, xylenols, phenols, limestone ammonium nitrate, ammonium nitrate solution, and nitric acid.

