Savaria (TSE:SIS) Given New C$22.50 Price Target at Desjardins

Savaria (TSE:SIS – Free Report) had its price target upped by Desjardins from C$20.50 to C$22.50 in a research note published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock. Desjardins also issued estimates for Savaria’s Q1 2024 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.20 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.66 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.07 EPS.

SIS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Savaria from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. National Bankshares boosted their target price on Savaria from C$19.50 to C$20.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. TD Securities boosted their target price on Savaria from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Cormark boosted their target price on Savaria from C$18.00 to C$21.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Savaria from C$25.00 to C$23.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Savaria currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$21.21.

Get Savaria alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on SIS

Savaria Stock Performance

Savaria Dividend Announcement

TSE:SIS opened at C$16.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.40, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.91. Savaria has a 52-week low of C$12.21 and a 52-week high of C$17.70. The firm has a market cap of C$1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.34, a PEG ratio of 42.72 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$15.97 and its 200 day moving average is C$14.89.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were issued a $0.043 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. Savaria’s payout ratio is currently 88.14%.

Insider Transactions at Savaria

In other news, Senior Officer Jean-Philippe De Montigny acquired 17,980 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$14.94 per share, for a total transaction of C$268,621.20. Company insiders own 19.86% of the company’s stock.

About Savaria

(Get Free Report)

Savaria Corporation provides accessibility solutions for the elderly and physically challenged people in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Accessibility, Patient Care, and Adapted Vehicles. The Accessibility segment designs, manufactures, distributes, and installs accessibility products, such as stairlifts for straight and curved stairs, vertical and inclined wheelchair platform lifts for commercial and residential applications, and commercial accessibility and home elevators.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Savaria Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Savaria and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.