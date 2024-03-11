Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH) Shares Purchased by Rooted Wealth Advisors Inc.

Rooted Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH – Free Report) by 16.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,495 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,131 shares during the period. Rooted Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF were worth $548,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 103,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,034,000 after purchasing an additional 17,510 shares during the period. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 120,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,140,000 after purchasing an additional 2,104 shares during the period. Krilogy Financial LLC boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 330,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,864,000 after purchasing an additional 12,327 shares during the period. Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC now owns 15,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 899 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 555,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,855,000 after acquiring an additional 4,940 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHH traded down $0.09 during trading on Monday, reaching $20.47. The company had a trading volume of 635,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,215,166. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.06 and its 200 day moving average is $19.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.19 billion, a PE ratio of 29.86 and a beta of 0.92. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a twelve month low of $16.63 and a twelve month high of $20.95.

Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (SCHH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones Equity All REIT Capped index, a market-cap-weighted index of US real estate investment trusts, excluding mortgage REITs and hybrid REITs. SCHH was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

