Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Shares Bought by Guardian Financial Partners LLC

Guardian Financial Partners LLC grew its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 12.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 55,793 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,146 shares during the period. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF makes up approximately 3.5% of Guardian Financial Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Guardian Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $4,247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Compass Financial Group INC SD lifted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Compass Financial Group INC SD now owns 34,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,607,000 after buying an additional 4,434 shares in the last quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp lifted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 109,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,329,000 after acquiring an additional 4,310 shares in the last quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 96,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,403 shares in the last quarter. Lynch & Associates IN boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 90.6% in the fourth quarter. Lynch & Associates IN now owns 23,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,808,000 after purchasing an additional 11,288 shares during the period. Finally, Gunderson Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $357,000.

Get Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

SCHD stock traded up $0.29 during trading on Monday, reaching $78.72. The stock had a trading volume of 2,804,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,660,956. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $76.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.74. The company has a market capitalization of $51.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $66.67 and a 1-year high of $78.98.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.