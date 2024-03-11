Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) Shares Sold by Harbour Investments Inc.

Harbour Investments Inc. reduced its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,026 shares of the company’s stock after selling 487 shares during the quarter. Harbour Investments Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,078,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of SCHA. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 92.3% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 23,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after acquiring an additional 11,144 shares during the period. Retirement Income Solutions Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 100.0% in the first quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 4,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 2,299 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 604.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 7,347 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 111.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 84,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,022,000 after purchasing an additional 44,845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 121.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,000 after purchasing an additional 6,132 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $48.23 on Monday. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $38.05 and a 12 month high of $48.96. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.68 billion, a PE ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.17.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

